Denver Police investigating fatal shooting

Police said the shooting happened near Colfax Avenue and Monaco Parkway.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is looking for the person who killed a man near Colfax Avenue and Monaco Parkway on Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from DPD, police were called to the area of Colfax Avenue and Monaco Parkway in reference to a shooting. When police arrived at the area they located an adult male victim who had been shot.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, police announced that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and that they were investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the area of Colfax and Monaco. One adult male victim was located. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/0CanDrxo6V — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 23, 2022

