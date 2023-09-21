Man killed in Denver shooting

Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue and found two victims.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a homicide that happened in the City Park West neighborhood Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue for a report of a shooting, DPD first tweeted at 1:46 a.m. on Thursday morning.

When officers got to the scene they found two victims and transported them to a local hospital, police said. One of the victims, a man, later died from his injuries, police said in an update at 7:40 a.m.

The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide, police tweeted.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, and police did not release any suspect information.

The Denver medical examiner will release the identity of the man who was killed.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

