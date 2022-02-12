Man killed in Denver shooting, juvenile arrested

Police say a juvenile male has been arrested and is under investigation for first-degree murder.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in an alley in the 1100 block of Yosemite Street. The alley runs between Yosemite Street and Xenia Street in the East Colfax neighborhood.

The victim, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, according to a tweet from DPD.

DPD first tweeted about the shooting at 12:32 p.m. on Friday.

A juvenile male was arrested and is being held by police for investigation of first-degree murder, according to an update from DPD. Due to the age of the suspect, police have not released his identity.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, once next of kin has been notified.

