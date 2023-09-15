Man accused of fatally stabbing 2 people was on parole, records show

Vinchenzo Moscoso, 29, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in 2019 and was arrested twice last year following his release from the Department of Corrections.

DENVER — A man accused of fatally stabbing two people, one of them in an unprovoked attack on an RTD bus, was on both parole and probation for prior cases in Jefferson County and Denver.

Vinchenzo Moscoso, 29, was arrested Thursday near 55th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard in Denver for two fatal stabbings that occurred earlier that morning.

At about 5:10 a.m., Denver police responded to a stabbing call on an RTD bus near West 32nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard. According to an arrest affidavit from Denver Police, Moscoso boarded the bus and walked directly to the back and "without provocation or warning" began stabbing a man in the neck.

Other passengers jumped up and ran toward the front of the bus to alert the driver to stop, the affidavit says. She did so, and according to the affidavit, Moscoso "calmly" exited the back door of the bus and walked out of view of the camera mounted inside.

The victim, a 51-year-old man, was later pronounced dead.

Several hours later, around 10:20 a.m., a second stabbing was reported in the 5000 block of Federal Boulevard., which is about two miles north of the first stabbing.

According to the affidavit, a witness found a woman on the ground bleeding with the suspect, later identified as Moscoso, standing nearby. The 80-year-old victim, who later died, had stab wounds to her neck.

Moscoso was wearing the same clothing of the person seen in video carrying out the attack on the bus, the affidavit says. He also had a knife in his pocket that appeared "similar" to the one used in the bus attack, the document says.

In 2019, Moscoso was arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Subway restaurant on Wadsworth Boulevard. He pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in the case on July 22, 2019 and was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections, court records show. He was given credit for 201 days served.

9NEWS has reached out to the Colorado Department of Corrections to find out when Moscoso was released on parole, however, records obtained by 9NEWS indicate he was no longer in custody as of early 2022. He was arrested in Denver in February 2022 on a trespassing charge.

According to a probable cause statement for Moscoso's arrest in that case, he tried to tried to kick in the door of a home. The victims also reported that he had broken windows of their home and said his hand was bleeding from doing so.

Court records show he pleaded guilty to attempted trespassing and that his jail sentence was complete as of September 2022 in the Denver case, but he was ordered to report to Denver probation within 48 hours of his release from custody in another county.

That's because he was also arrested in Wheat Ridge in June of last year. Court documents from that case show he faced charges of DUI, resisting arrest and reckless driving.

According to the affidavit from Wheat Ridge Police, he drove up onto a sidewalk, exited the vehicle and laid down on the ground. When asked by an officer what he was doing he responded that he was going to a park to wait "til I'm good." He went on to explain he had been drinking and was not good to drive, the affidavit says.

At the time of the killings on Thursday, Moscoso was serving parole for his 2019 conviction and was serving probation for his two more recent cases.

Moscoso pleaded guilty to DUI and was sentenced to 365 days in jail on Sept. 15, but was given credit for 105 days served and released from the Jefferson County jail on March 29.