Police searching for 23-year-old man's killer

Denver Police said Daniel Diaz-Rojas was shot and killed on while riding in a vehicle on Federal Boulevard near West 5th Avenue on June 23.

DENVER — Police need the community's help in tracking down who shot and killed a 23-year-old man last month.

The shooting that killed Daniel Diaz-Rojas happened around 8:50 p.m. June 23, Denver Police (DPD) said. Diaz-Rojas was a passenger in a car that was headed north on Federal Boulevard. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and West 5th Avenue.

The 15-year-old driver of the car was also hit by gunfire and is in critical condition, police said.

A video released by DPD and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers shows the suspect vehicle turning onto Federal Boulevard. The vehicle is described as an older silver or light blue minivan, possibly a Dodge Caravan.

The video shows the minivan in the middle lane of Federal Boulevard and near the victim's car. Gunfire can be seen coming from the front passenger's side window.

The driver's side middle window on the minivan appears to be covered by plastic sheeting and duct tape, police said.

Anyone with information on the minivan or on Diaz-Rojas' homicide case, is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

How Crime Stoppers rewards work

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was submitted.

