DA asks victims to come forward after former law enforcement officer charged with felony menacing

According to the Denver District Attorney's office, the officer pointed a rifle at a person in another car at 10th and Sheridan on April 25.

DENVER — The Denver District Attorney's Office (DA) is asking for the victims of an April 25 incident to come forward after a law enforcement officer was charged with felony menacing.

According to a release from the DA's office, a 44-year-old man in a Subaru Crosstrek pointed a rifle at another person in a Subaru WRX at 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

A Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin said the incident happened around 11:54 a.m. and provided a photo of the victim's car (below).

The DA's office said the man who pointed the rifle was a Colorado law enforcement officer, but is not releasing his name or which agency he worked for.

The officer was charged with two counts of felony menacing and was fired on June 1, the release said.

The DA's office said a photo of the suspect vehicle's license plate and witness interviews led to the arrest of the officer, who was off-duty and not in uniform or driving a marked law enforcement vehicle at the time.

Additional details are being withheld to preserve the integrity of the case, the release said, as the DA's office works to identify the victims. More information will be released before the suspect's next court appearance in mid-June, the release said.

The victims and any witnesses to the incident are urged to contact Crime Stoppers or the following investigators:

Denver DA Investigator Zac Pauga at 720-913-9055 or Zac.Pauga@denverda.org

Denver Police Detective Mylous Yearling at 720-913-0586 or Mylous.Yearling@denvergov.org

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone who wants to provide information to Crime Stoppers can contact them at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.