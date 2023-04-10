Fight victim dies, Denver Police investigating as homicide

The fight happened in the area of 32nd and Arapahoe streets.

DENVER — A victim who was injured in a fight has died, and Denver Police said on Monday morning that they're investigating it as a homicide.

The Denver Police Department tweeted Sunday about the fight that happened in the 1100 block of 32nd Street, which is near Arapahoe Street in the Five Points neighborhood.

Investigators are working to develop suspect information, police said on Monday.

9NEWS has reached out to Denver Police for more information.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

