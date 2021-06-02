Denver firefighter arrested at fire station on child porn charge

Eric Trujillo, 39, was arrested at his Denver fire station Wednesday morning, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A Denver firefighter was arrested at his fire station Wednesday morning and now faces a charge for sexual exploitation of a child, which is a class three felony.

Eric Trujillo, 39, was taken into custody at about 9 a.m. Wednesday at Denver Fire Station 36, located at 4101 S. Federal Blvd. in Denver, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

Investigators believe he uploaded videos to the internet which depict children being sexually assaulted.

ACSO was acting on a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) and search warrants were executed.

Trujillo was booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility.

Upon learning of Trujillo's arrest, he was immediately placed on unpaid leave, pending the results of an internal investigation, according to a spokesperson for the Denver Fire Department (DFD).

Trujillo has been with the department for 10 years.

