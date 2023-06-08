Former teacher arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting former student

Reggie Gwinn is accused of fondling a former student from St. Elizabeth's School in Denver in 2018.

DENVER — A former teacher at a private school in Denver was arrested last week on suspicion of sexually assaulting a student in 2018, the Denver Police Department said on Thursday.

Denver Police (DPD) said Charles Reginald "Reggie" Gwinn, 40, was arrested on Friday. He faces two possible counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. Gwinn was a theater teacher at St. Elizabeth's School, located in east Denver.

The victim and her father filed a police report in March of this year. The victim told police that Gwinn fondled her several times between March and July 2018. The victim also told police that Gwinn also her to touch his genitals over his clothing, DPD said.

Investigators are working to find out whether there are any additional victims. Anyone with information on Gwinn or who thinks they might be a victim can call Denver Police's Missing and Exploited Persons Unit at 720-913-6653.

9NEWS has reached out to St. Elizabeth's for information related to Gwinn's employment and a statement about his arrest.

