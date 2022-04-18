10 suspects indicted in gang-related shootings in Denver metro area

The members of Few But Plenty are charged with a total of 114 felony counts related to crimes that involved 47 victims, according to the District Attorney's Office.

DENVER — A grand jury indicted 10 members of the Few But Plenty street gang who were responsible for 14 incidents, most of them drive-by shootings, across the Denver metro area, the Denver District Attorney's Office said Monday.

The indictment followed a two-year investigation by the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network (RAVEN) and resulted in 114 felony charges, the DA's office said.

The investigation was code-named Operation Ricochet due to the large number of drive-by shootings that were involved. The suspects are accused of shooting into residences and at vehicles, according to the indictment.

The gang members produced music and videos that were posted to YouTube and other social media platforms in which they talked about committing violent acts and disrespected rival street gangs, the indictment says.

"The violent acts committed by members caused the enterprise to gain notoriety, credibility and increased standing on video sharing applications and other entertainment platforms," according to the indictment. "With this elevated notoriety, enterprise members were able to monetize their music and videos."

Members of the gang earned more than $12,800 from their content posted to YouTube, the indictment says.

The suspects were identified as:

Armando Manuel Burciaga

Astrea Felicia Rucobo

Devon Nathan Montoya

Guage Frank Trujillo

Isaiah Aaron Martinez

Julio Bladimir Menjivar

Max Anthony Ramirez

Moses Phillip Fernandez, Jr. (currently at-large)

Paul Lawrence Baca III

Shoveen Taron Hainesworth

The suspects were connected to the following incidents listed in the indictment:

March 19, 2020, a drive-by shooting into a residence and an unoccupied vehicle on South Vrain Street in Denver.

May 19, 2020, a drive-by shooting into a residence on West Florida Avenue in Lakewood. Several vehicles were also struck.

June 8, 2020, a shooting into a residence on West Gill Place in Denver. Vehicles were also also struck.

July 4, 2020, a drive-by shooting into a residence on South Stuart Street in Denver. A 2015 Chevrolet Traverse was also struck, causing almost $6,000 in damage.

July 6, 2020, a drive-by shooting at several people in front of a residence on South Stuart Street in Denver.

July 10, 2020, a shooting at a residence on Downing Street in Thornton.

Jan. 18, 2021, firing shots at the vehicle of a man who confronted them when the man observed one of them defacing a fence with graffiti on South Irving Street in Denver.

Jan. 23, 2021, a shooting at a residence on West Arizona Avenue in Denver.

Jan. 26, 2021, a shooting at a residence on South Zuni Street in Denver.

Jan. 27, 2021, a drive-by shooting at a residence on South Quieto Way in Denver. An unoccupied vehicle was also struck.

Jan. 30, 2021, a drive-by shooting at a residence on South Zenobia Street in Denver. An unoccupied vehicle was also struck.

March 19, 2021, a shooting of an unidentified sedan in an alley on the west side of North Galapago Street in Denver.