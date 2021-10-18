Two schools targeted with vandalism, anti-Semitic graffiti

George Washington High School was targeted with the graffiti between late Sunday and Monday morning.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD)'s bias-motivated crime unit was investigating anti-Semitic graffiti found at George Washington High School on Monday morning.

The high school, located at 655 S. Monaco Pkwy., was targeted sometime between late Sunday and Monday morning, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The graffiti included anti-Semitic comments, swastikas, homophobic statements and racist comments, according to ADL. The graffiti appeared to be cleaned up by Monday afternoon.

The Denver Academy of Torah, located at 6825 E. Alameda Ave., was also targeted late Sunday. The vandal broke a window, turned off electricity to the school and allegedly shouted an anti-Semitic slur at a neighbor who confronted them, according to ADL, which cited DPD and community reports.

The two schools are about a mile apart.

DPD confirmed it received a report of the incident at Washington High School and that its bias-motivated crime unit was investigating.

ADL released the following statement:

It is deeply disturbing that a Jewish school and a public high school were targeted with vandalism and hateful graffiti overnight in Denver. We extend our support to the students, teachers and staff at both schools. We recognize that the impact of these incidents extends beyond the school communities to the wider community. This type of hateful behavior will not be tolerated in our community. All students, whether they attend a religious school or a public school, deserve to learn in an environment free of intimidation and intolerance.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS