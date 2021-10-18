Denver man pleads guilty to menacing Biden supporter, others on street corner

Shahir Anwar Ahmed, 41, pleaded guilty last week to the September 2020 incident, according to the District Attorney's Office.

DENVER — Shahir Ahmed, 41, pleaded guilty last week to an incident in September 2020 in which he threatened a victim holding a Biden sign and others, saying he would go get his AR-15 and "blow her head off," according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Ahmed pleaded guilty on Oct. 14 in Denver District Court to conspiracy to commit menacing, a Class 6 felony. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 17.

According to the probable cause (PC) statement from Denver Police, one of the victims was standing at the corner of 7th Avenue and York Street on Sept. 22, 2020, holding a sign in support of Joe Biden for president.

Ahmed, who was driving a black Porsche, stopped in a lane of traffic at the corner and began arguing with the victim over his political affiliation. Ahmed didn't drive away when the traffic light turned green and argued and honked at other motorists, the PC statement says.

Another person saw what was happening, came over and began arguing with Ahmed while asking him to drive away. Ahmed then drove out of the intersection and parked, the PC statement says.

A third victim who was roller-blading took a photo of the Porsche and got the license plate, the statement says.

That was when Ahmed walked back to the victims, spit on one of them, and said he was going to get his AR-15 and would be back to "blow her head off," according to the DA's Office and the PC statement.

Ahmed returned awhile later in a black Land Rover and drove past the victims while pointing what was described as a "long gun" or "machine gun" out the window at them, according to the PC statement.

Ahmed also originally faced charges of felony menacing with a weapon, which were dismissed as part of the plea deal, according to court records.