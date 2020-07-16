Denver Police: Gun thefts, shootings on the rise in 2020

327 guns were reported stolen in Denver through June 30, an increase of more than 25%, police said.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) reports that violent crimes and gun thefts are on the rise in 2020.

DPD said 327 guns were reported stolen through June 30 this year, an increase of 26.7% compared to the three-year average.

DPD also reported that 823 guns have been seized or recovered, a 10.9% increase compared to the three-year average.

Through July 4, DPD said 94 juveniles suspects and arrests in gun-related crimes, and 119 juvenile victims of gun-related crimes.

“The Denver Police Department respects the rights of individuals to legally possess firearms, but along with that comes a responsibility to ensure those deadly weapons do not end up in the wrong hands or in the hands of our youth," Chief of Police Paul Pazen said.

DPD also reported that 33 people have been shot and killed through July 12, compared to 22 deadly shootings over the same time period in 2019, a 50% increase.

Through July 12, there have also been 85 victims injured in shootings, compared to 61 in 2019 over the same period, an 39% increase.

DPD is launching a campaign titled "Lock Out Crime" as part of its gun-related crime reductions strategy.

According to DPD, other strategies include in-person outreach by officers; a focus on recovering illegal firearms and holding offenders accountable; gunshot detection technology; the DPD and Bureau of Alchohol, Tobacco and Firearms Crime Gun Intelligence Center; and participation on the Regional Anti-Violence Network taskforce.