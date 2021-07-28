Denver to announce 'collaborative new gun investigation team'

The 2:30 p.m. news conference will feature Denver Mayor Michael, DPD, the ATF and U.S. Attorney's Office.

DENVER — Law enforcement in Denver are slated to publicly discuss the “creation of a new, collaborative crime gun investigation team” during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

That news conference begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Denver Police Crime Laboratory.

In a news release, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said the “enhanced approach focuses on violent felons who carry or use firearms and who are also the most likely contributors to violence in Denver.”

The following officials are slated to speak:

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen

ATF Denver Field Division Special Agent in Charge David Booth

Acting District of Colorado U.S. Attorney Matthew Kirsch

This announcement comes two weeks after four suspects were arrested on federal weapons charges in Lower Downtown Denver during MLB All-Star weekend.

Denver has previously announced a renewed effort into focusing law enforcement on five areas that have been identified as hotspots for violent crime.

Those hotspots are:

- South Federal Boulevard and West Alameda Avenue

- Colfax Avenue and Broadway

- East Colfax Avenue and Yosemite Street

- East 47th Avenue and North Peoria Street

- Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North Holly Street