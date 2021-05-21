DPD to give update on police shooting of suspect armed with knife

The shooting happened Wednesday night near South Federal Boulevard and West Harvard Avenue.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) was set to hold a briefing Friday afternoon to provide more information after an officer shot a suspect armed with a knife on Wednesday in the Harvey Park neighborhood.

The briefing is slated for 2 p.m.

DPD said the briefing is part of the department’s “standard practice of providing additional details established through the investigation in the days following an officer-involved shooting.”

The shooting happened about 7 p.m. Wednesday near South Federal Boulevard and West Harvard Avenue, DPD Division Chief Ron Thomas said at a previous briefing.

Thomas said officers were called to the scene on a report of a stabbing but that the ensuing investigation revealed that the individual had been injuring himself.

When police arrived, Thomas said the suspect advanced toward two officers with his knife and ignored commands to drop the weapon. The officers deployed a pepper ball and used a stun gun, but it did not stop the suspect’s advance, according to Thomas.

One of the officers fired multiple shots at the suspect, who was taken to Denver Health by an ambulance that had been called to the scene before the shooting occurred.

The suspect later died at the hospital.

This was the second shooting involving Denver police in less than a week. Last Friday, investigators said nine officers fired their guns at a suspect accused of shooting at multiple people, carjacking a vehicle and leading law enforcement on a pursuit.