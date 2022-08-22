Former Denver Health paramedic accused of stealing at least 70 vials of fentanyl

The former paramedic stole the vials over more than 3 years, according to a grand jury indictment.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A former Denver Health paramedic is accused of stealing vials of fentanyl and either claiming they were used for patients or replacing the liquid with another substance.

That's according to a 58-count indictment filed against Christopher Robert Pattinson, 40, last week.

> Video above: Coloradans remember loved ones on Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day

The indictment says Pattinson stole 70 vials of fentanyl citrate, each containing 100 micrograms of the drug, between November 2018 and January 2022.

He claimed that 50 of those vials were used for patients, when he actually took it for himself, according to the indictment. He took the fentanyl citrate out of the other 20 vials and replaced it with another substance.

Denver Health said that Pattinson was fired after they found out about the possible thefts in January.

He is facing 20 counts of tampering with a consumer product and 38 counts of obtaining a controlled substance by deception.

Denver Health released the following statement about the incident:

Our internal investigation found that no patients were harmed, and no patients went without medication because of the individual’s actions. While we had internal safeguards in place prior to this incident, we have enhanced protocols regarding control of opioids.

Drug diversion is a widespread and increasing problem across the nation, including at health care organizations. Denver Health’s goal is to provide the safest possible environment for our patients and workforce.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Fentanyl in Colorado

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.