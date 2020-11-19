Man found dead inside tent in RiNo; police investigate as a homicide

The man's name and cause of death have not yet been released by the Denver Medical Examiner's Office.

DENVER — A man was found dead inside a tent a little bit before noon Tuesday.

Denver Police said the man's death may be "criminal in nature." They said they are investigating the man's death as a homicide.

The man's identity and cause of death have not yet been released by the Denver Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said the man's body was found inside a tent near 29th Street and Arkins Court in the River North (RiNo) Arts District at around 11:30 a.m.

Police have not said if a suspect has been identified.

Police are asking anyone that may have information on the killing to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or tips can be submitted online by going to metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

