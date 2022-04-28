Man arrested in connection to Denver homicide case

24-year-old Trahavonie Deshawd Smith was arrested Wednesday night after a fatal shooting in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) arrested a man who is accused of shooting and killing a 63-year-old man Wednesday night.

At about 7:45 p.m., officers were called out to the area of West 13th Avenue and Osage Street for a report of a shooting, DPD said in a release. That's in Denver's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim who was then transported to the hospital and later died, police said.

During the investigation, police learned that the victim was attempting to break up a fight in a park in the area when he was shot, according to DPD.

24-year-old Trahavonie Deshawd Smith was taken into custody shortly after the shooting on investigation of first-degree murder.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Office of the Medical Examiner after next of kin has been notified.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.