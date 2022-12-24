Denver police investigating homicide

Police said they found a man dead in the 6700 block of E. Colfax Avenue.

DENVER — Police are looking for the suspects they believed killed a man on Saturday morning.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted about a death investigation in the 6700 block of E Colfax Avenue on Saturday at 2:34 a.m.

An hour after the Police Department's tweet, they said the crime scene was being investigated as a homicide. Police said the victim was an adult male. The Denver Office of Medical Examiner will release the man's identity once his next of kin has been notified.

DPD has not released how the man died or the circumstances surrounding the death.

As of Saturday morning, police do not have a suspect in custody. No additional information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

