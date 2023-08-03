x
Crime

Man killed in shooting near City Park

A shooting happened in the area of Race Street and East 17th Avenue, according to Denver Police.
Credit: Bryan Wendland/9NEWS

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning.

Police first tweeted about the shooting at 7:23 a.m. saying officers found a man who had been injured in the 1700 block of Race Street in Denver. That's near East 17th Avenue four blocks west of City Park.

In an update at about 9:30 a.m., police said the victim had died and the shooting was being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not released any information about any possible arrests or a description of a potential suspect.

