DPD conducting homicide investigation after 17-year-old girl found dead

Police said the 17-year-old girl was found in the 1500 block of North Quebec Street on Saturday.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is conducting a homicide investigation after a 17-year-old girl was found dead in an alley on North Quebec Street on Saturday.

DPD said they received a call around 12:36 p.m. on Saturday about a female down on the ground in the 1500 block of North Quebec Street with unknown circumstances.

Police said when emergency personnel arrived at the scene they pronounced the 17-year-old girl dead. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will identify the victim once her next of kin has been notified. They will also release the cause and manner of her death.

Investigators said there are indications that the death is criminal in nature. DPD is working on gathering information and investigating the circumstances behind the incident.

Police have not released any suspect information in the investigation as of 12:04 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

