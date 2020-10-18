Police investigating homicide in south Denver

A suspect is in custody, police said.

DENVER — A suspect is in custody as police investigate a homicide in south Denver.

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), officers were sent east of Interstate 25 and north of Interstate 225 to the 4300 block of South Syracuse Street just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday on what was initially a medical call.

> The video above is about how to report tips to Crime Stoppers in the Denver metro area.

Upon investigation a woman was pronounced dead, DPD said, and they determined her death was the result of a homicide. Police haven't said how she was killed.

Another woman is being held for investigation of first-degree murder, according to police.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

ALERT: #Denver Officers are investigating a Homicide in the 4300 Block of South Syracuse Street. One female victim has been pronounced deceased. One female suspect is being held for investigation of first degree murder. Updates will be posted as more information comes available. pic.twitter.com/JbYMNAt0f7 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 18, 2020