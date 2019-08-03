DENVER — A man who was shot and killed at a home in the 2100 block of West Center Avenue in Denver on Monday has been identified as 55-year-old John Skopinski.

Skopinski was shot to death, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

It's still unclear what led up to the shooting, but police say the homeowner, Brent Williams, was arrested and is facing a first-degree murder charge. An arrest affidavit for Williams is currently sealed.

Police have not said if the two men knew each other.

