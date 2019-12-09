DENVER, Colorado — The Denver Medical Examiner's office released the identity of a young woman who was found dead Monday night.

Alexis Bush, 22, was found inside an apartment after police had a brief standoff with a man at 1255 19th St. in downtown Denver.

The Medical Examiner said Bush died from a gunshot wound and ruled her death a homicide.

A probable cause statement said Bush had been shot in the head.

Matthew Martin, 24, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to Denver Police.

Martin is currently in jail under no bond.

