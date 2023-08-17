x
Man killed in early morning shooting in Denver

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Welton Street early Thursday morning, according to police.
DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting that killed a man early Thursday morning.

At about 1:10 a.m., DPD received a call about a shooting that happened in the 2200 block of Welton Street in Denver.

DPD first tweeted about the shooting just before 1:30 a.m., reporting a victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Later Thursday morning, police provided an update that the victim had died and the shooting was being investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

Officers are working to develop suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. 

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation. 

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted. 

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here. 

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here. 

