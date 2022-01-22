Woman found dead in Denver Saturday night; one person in custody

Police said a woman was found dead in the 5000 block of West Colfax Avenue.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said one person is in custody concerning a homicide investigation where a woman was found dead, Saturday morning.

According to DPD's Twitter, they arrived at the 5000 block of West Colfax Avenue around 1:25 a.m., where police said they found a woman dead.

DPD has not released the name of the person they have in custody or said how they are involved in the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

The woman's identity, DPD said, and her cause of death will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

