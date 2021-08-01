Arrest made after human remains found in suitcases left on side of road

DPD found evidence while on another call that led to the arrest.

DENVER — An arrest was made Friday after human remains were discovered in two suitcases left beside the road in a Denver neighborhood, the Denver Police (DPD) said in a news release.

Benjamin David Satterthwaite, 28, was arrested Friday for investigation of first-degree murder, according to DPD.

DPD said they responded to a medical-related call on Jan. 1 in block 2800 of South Federal Boulevard and located evidence constant with the Dec. 29 crime, which led to Satterwaute's arrest.

The Office of the Medical Examiner has not identified the victim but police said they believe they know who the victim is. Police said they believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

Denver Parks and Recreation workers found the suitcases on the side of the street in the 1700 block of South Java Way in the Mar Lee neighborhood, DPD said.

