Human remains discovered in 2 suitcases in Mar Lee neighborhood

Denver Police said the suitcases were found by parks workers plowing a sidewalk in the Mar Lee neighborhood.

DENVER — Human remains were discovered in two suitcases left beside the road on a neighborhood block near South Irving Street and West Iowa Avenue in Denver on Tuesday, Denver Police (DPD) said.

Denver Parks and Recreation workers found the suitcases on the side of the street in the 1700 block of South Java Way in the Mar Lee neighborhood, DPD said.

The workers were plowing snow from the sidewalk when they found the suitcases, which had been left, DPD said. The workers saw what appeared to be human remains in them and called police.

DPD responded and brought the suitcases to the medical examiner, who confirmed the remains are of an adult man but are still waiting for further identification.

The man appeared to have died recently, DPD said. They could not say how he died.

There is no information on suspects in the case, as DPD said they are in the early stages of the investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information comes available. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

