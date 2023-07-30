Woman arrested after crashing into parked vehicle, killing passenger

A woman is currently being investigated for vehicular homicide after a passenger died following a crash on I-70.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said Sunday morning there was a fatal crash on Interstate 70 and Central Park Boulevard which involved a single motorist and one parked vehicle on the side of the road. They said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a DPD spokesperson, the person who died was a passenger in the moving vehicle; as of now, there are no confirmed details on the exact number of people who were inside.

The driver, a 25-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and is suspected to have been impaired while driving, the DPD spokesperson said.

DPD learned of the crash at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, and eastbound I-70 was closed at Quebec for about three hours, said the DPD spokesperson.

There is currently no information on whether the parked vehicle had passengers inside.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

