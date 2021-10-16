5 people injured after driver goes wrong way on I-25, DPD says

The Denver Police Department said a woman who drove the wrong way on Interstate 25 was cited with DUI and reckless driving.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) cited a woman after they said she drove in the wrong direction on Interstate 25 on Saturday morning, which caused multiple people to crash.

DPD said that five people were taken to the hospital after they tried to avoid a vehicle that was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-25 near West Alameda Avenue.

Police said the wrong-way driver crashed her vehicle at West 8th Avenue and I-25, where she suffered serious injuries. DPD said she was cited on suspicion of DUI and reckless driving causing injury.

The five drivers that crashed trying to avoid the woman were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, DPD said.

Police did not release the suspect's name.

TRAFFIC: #Denver officers are investigating a multiple vehicle crash near 8th and SB I-25. Approximately 5 different vehicles involved. 5 people have been transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/2iK3oAKWRA — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 16, 2021

