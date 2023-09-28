Suspect in multiple indecent exposure incidents arrested in Denver

Israel Martinez-Caldera, 51, was arrested in connection to multiple incidents in August and September, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — A man suspected in several indecent exposure incidents in August and September has been arrested, Denver Police said Thursday.

Israel Martinez-Caldera, 51, was taken into custody Friday on suspicion of six felony counts of indecent exposure and 10 misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.

Police said investigators received multiple reports this month and last month of incidents in the Whittier and Clayton neighborhoods, just to the east of downtown Denver. In each incident, the victims reported seeing a man openly masturbating in public while looking at them.

Investigators believe there may have been other incidents involving the suspect, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 720-913-6040.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

More 9NEWS stories on Denver Police:

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS





Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.