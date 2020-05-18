Inmate accused of assaulting seven deputies at Denver jail

The inmate was being brought into custody and had to be restrained in the intake area, according to the Denver Sheriff's Department.

DENVER — An inmate is being investigated for assault on several deputies after having to be restrained Saturday morning at the Downtown Detention Center, according to the Denver Sheriff's Department.

The incident occurred about 7 a.m. Saturday when the inmate was being brought into custody in the jail's intake area, said a sheriff's department spokesperson.

The inmate had to be restrained. As a result, seven deputies and the inmate were examined for possible injuries, the spokesperson said. The inmate, who was not named, is being held for investigation of second-degree assault on a peace officer.

According to tweets from the Denver Sheriff Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 27 (FOP), the seven deputies had injuries that were not life-threatening.

The injuries included facial laceration, concussions and possible broken bones, according to the tweets. The FOP said the incident happened when the inmate tried to escape the intake area.

The Denver Sheriff's Department says the investigation into the incident is open and that to maintain the integrity of the investigation, they're not releasing more information at this time.