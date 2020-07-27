Inmate 'considered armed and dangerous' escapes from Denver jail

The Sheriff's Department plans to provide more information at a media briefing Monday morning.

DENVER — The Denver County Sheriff's Department (DCSD) is asking for the public's help finding a man who escaped from the Denver Downtown Detention Center.

According to a DCSD release, 30-year-old Jerrol Jones escaped Sunday afternoon using false information.

He was in jail for a probation violation, according to a release.

DCSD said Jones should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Sheriff's Department plans to provide more information at a media briefing Monday morning.

Anyone with information about Jones' whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.