Officer, suspect shot at downtown Denver Detention Center

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting. The officer received a non-life-threatening injury.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting involving officers at the Downtown Detention Center in Denver.

At about 9 p.m. on Monday, officers spotted what they believed to be a stolen car near South Perry Street and West Arkansas Avenue in Denver, according to DPD. Officers attempted to stop the car, which drove away before stopping at Lowell Boulevard and West Iowa Avenue, DPD said.

The suspect, a man, walked away from the vehicle and officers took him into custody, police said. The suspect was searched and then arrested, DPD chief Ron Thomas said in a media briefing.

During the search, officers found a handgun and suspected narcotics, Thomas said.

The suspect arrived at the Downtown Detention Center at about 11 p.m., according to Thomas.

Watch: DPD provides information regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred at the Downtown Detention Center. https://t.co/oMyB1fDANe — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 29, 2022

"As they were removing the suspect, who was handcuffed and seated in the backseat of their vehicle, as they were removing him from the vehicle, he was somehow able to access another weapon and fire at least one round, striking one of the officers in the neck," Thomas said.

There were other officers in the area at the time, according to Thomas. At least one officer returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times, Thomas said. The suspect was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The officer who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and his prognosis is good, according to Thomas. That officer has been on the force for seven years, police said.

"Certainly officers take precautions to search individuals for weapons and other items that could be used to harm themselves, or harm the officers, and we'll have to identify through the investigation exactly where this weapon was recovered from," Thomas said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.