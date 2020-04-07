July 4th murder still unsolved after 20 years, Denver Police looking for leads

Benjamin Avila, 69, was killed in a parking lot on West Alameda Avenue where he frequently sold beans and other goods, police said.

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) needs help finding information on the deadly July 2000 shooting of a 69-year-old man in west Denver.

DPD said Benjamin Avila was shot in his pickup truck in a parking lot next to 4300 West Alameda Avenue, which is located in the area of the West Barnum and Westwood neighborhoods.

DPD said Avila was well known in the area because he would park in the lot on a daily basis to sell beans and other items from his truck.

Anyone with information connected to the homicide is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

