3 suspects in 2021 crime spree plead guilty

Shmuel Silverberg was shot and killed, and Thomas Young was shot and left paralyzed in separate instances during the August 2021 crime spree.

DENVER — Three of five men suspected in a three-day August 2021 crime spree that left a Jewish religious student dead and another man paralyzed have pleaded guilty.

Noah Loepp-Hall, 21, Seth LaRhode and Aden Sides, both 22, pleaded guilty Thursday in Denver District Court. The three are scheduled to be sentenced on May 31.

Loepp-Hall pleaded guilty to:

Second-degree murder

First-degree kidnapping

LaRhode pleaded guilty to:

Second-degree burglary

Theft

Sides pleaded guilty to:

First-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury

Kidnapping

According to court documents, the five suspects began their crime spree on Aug. 15 by carjacking and shooting a man while he sat in his car in the parking lot of an Aurora gym. The suspects were accused of a perpetrating a number of crimes two days later, police said.

The two other suspects from the crime spree, Isaiah Freeman and Samuel Fussell, have pending cases. Freeman is next due in court on April 14. Fussell's next court date is scheduled for April 21.

Aug. 17: Del Norte Auto Sales in Denver

Denver Police responded to 2743 W. Alameda Ave. just before 10 p.m. Aug. 17 for a report of an alarm going off. Officers found the business, Del Norte Auto Sales, had its window shattered.

Police spoke with two people who said they saw five males trying to get into the building through the broken window. Nothing was taken from the business, according to the arrest affidavit.

The witnesses told police they were able to scare off the males and saw them speed off in a dark sedan. They were able to get the license plate, which came back to the car that was stolen in Aurora two days prior, the affidavit says.

Aug. 17: East Colfax Carjacking

A little before 11 p.m., Denver Police responded to a carjacking that occurred at 5305 E. Colfax Ave. The victim said he left his vehicle running while he went inside a Wing Stop to pick up his food.

When he came out of the restaurant, he saw a man inside his Honda CRV, the affidavit says. When the victim ran up to his car, the suspect pointed a gun at home, the affidavit says.

Aug. 17: Robbery and shooting on North Lafayette Street

A little after 11 p.m., a man who was walking near his home was approached by five men near 1526 N. Lafayette St., the affidavit says. The victim, Thomas Young, told police the suspects demanded his wallet, keys and vehicle.

Young told police that he was forced to the ground and then kicked by several of the suspects. When Young tried to get up, he said one of the suspects shot him, according to the affidavit.

Aug. 17: Shmuel Silverberg killed

Around 11:36 p.m., Denver Police received numerous calls about a shooting at Yeshiva Toras Chaim School located at 1555 North Stuart St.

The five suspects arrived at the location in two vehicles, the affidavit says. They fired shots at 18-year-old Shmuel Silverberg near North Stuart Street and West Conejos Street, according to the affidavit. Silverberg ran to the back of the school as the suspects essentially chased him as they drove their vehicles into the parking lot, the affidavit says.

The suspects shot at Silverberg as they were chasing him, the affidavit says. The suspects eventually got out and began physically assaulting Silverberg in the vestibule of the school, the affidavit says.

When someone else approached the vestibule, one of the suspects pointed a gun at that person, the affidavit says. The suspects then shot Silverberg numerous times and sped off in the same two vehicles they arrived in, according to the affidavit.

Aug. 18: Burglary and auto theft in Lakewood

A burglary was reported around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 18 at a business in the 100 block of South Union Boulevard in Lakewood.