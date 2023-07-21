Final suspect sentenced in cases that left teen dead and a man paralyzed

Seth LaRhode pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and theft of $100,000-$1,000,000.

DENVER — The final suspect who took part in a series of crimes over three days in Aurora, Denver and Lakewood was sentenced on Friday.

In the summer of 2021, Seth LaRhode and four others committed the first of their crimes on Aug. 15 by carjacking and shooting a man in the parking lot of an Aurora gym, according to court documents. On Aug. 17, the group was connected to a break-in at an auto shop, a carjacking along East Colfax Avenue in Denver, and the robbery and shooting of Thomas Young, an arrest affidavit said.

“It went through my right flank, under my rib cage, went straight across my back and out the left flank," Young said after the shooting. "As it was going through, the shockwave of that bullet hit some of my spinal nerves, and that’s what’s giving me the problems right now.”

The bullet also damaged some nerves and fractured a vertebrae in his spinal cord.

Not long after shooting Young, the suspects drove to the area of North Stuart Street and West Conejos Street in two vehicles. There they saw Shmuel Silverberg walking near Yeshiva Toras Chaim School, court documents say. The group fired shots at Silverberg, the arrest affidavit says.

Silverberg ran toward the back of the school as the suspects drove their vehicles into the parking lot, chasing after him, the arrest affidavit says. Eventually, the suspects got out and began physically assaulting Silverberg in the school's vestibule, the affidavit says.

When someone approached the vestibule to see what was happening, one of the suspects pointed a gun at that person. Silverberg was then shot numerous times, court documents say. The suspects then sped off from the school.

About an hour after shooting Silverberg, in the early morning hours of Aug. 18, the suspects burglarized a Lakewood business. Four of the five suspects were caught on Aug. 18. The fifth suspect was arrested a week later in Greeley.

Noah Loepp-Hall, Aden Sides and Isaiah Freeman were sentenced in late May after pleading guilty to differing charges earlier this year.

Loepp-Hall pleaded guilty in the killing of Silverberg. He received a 48-year sentence for second-degree murder and 17 years for first-degree kidnapping. The judge ordered those sentences be served consecutively.

Sides pleaded guilty to first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and kidnapping. He was sentenced to 41.5 years on the assault charge and 32 years for the kidnapping charge. Those sentences are being served concurrently.

Freeman was sentenced to 30 years for aggravated robbery and 30 years for first-degree assault involving multiple victims. Those sentences are being served concurrently.

Samuel Fussell pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and first-degree assault involving multiple victims. He received a 21.5-year sentence.

LaRhode pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and theft of $100,000-$1,000,000. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Friday.