Denver officer indicted after LoDo shooting that left 6 bystanders hurt

The grand jury and district attorney determined that other officers who fired their weapons were legally justified and won't be charged.

DENVER — A grand jury indicted one Denver Police Department (DPD) officer following a shooting in Lower Downtown in July during which several bystanders were wounded by gunfire.

The grand jury returned a 14-count indictment against Officer Brandon Ramos related to the incident. The charges include eight counts of assault. It came after the grand jury heard testimony from 17 witnesses and reviewed 140 exhibits.

DPD officers saw Jordan Waddy, 21, shoving and punching another person in the early morning hours of July 17, 2022, outside Larimer Beer Hall. Waddy was the "aggressor" in the attack, hit the other man and had a gun, police said.

Body camera video released by the city in August shows officers walking along Larimer Street. Police said they tried to stop Waddy. The footage shows Waddy walk onto Larimer Street. He's seen in the video taking his hands out of his pockets and putting them in the air as he walks back onto the sidewalk. Waddy then walked toward the crowd gathered outside Larimer Beer Hall and away from officers.

DPD said Waddy then pointed a gun at two officers, who each fired at him. One officer fired four rounds and the other fired twice, DPD said. Three officers fired a total of seven times.

Six bystanders were injured – and DPD admitted previously that they were responsible for those injuries.

Prosecutors have opened a criminal case against Ramos in Denver District Court.

Two other officers who fired their guns that night will not face criminal charges after both the grand jury and McCann concluded those officers’ actions were legally justified.

Ramos was charged with the following:

Two counts of second-degree assault – reckless

Three counts of third-degree assault - knowing/reckless

Three counts of third-degree assault - negligence with a deadly weapon

One count of prohibited use of a weapon

Five counts of reckless endangerment

He was granted a personal recognizance bond

A criminal case against Waddy is pending before Denver District Court. He is charged with three counts of possession of a firearm as a previous offender and one count of third-degree assault His attorney has said previously that they planned to sue.