ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A Denver man has been arrested after he attacked numerous drivers with a tire iron in the area of 58th Avenue and Franklin Street, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO)

Micah Fralick was arrested on the following charges:

2nd-degree aggravated assault (felony)

1st-degree criminal trespass (felony)

Criminal attempt to commit a class three felony (felony)

Menacing use of a deadly weapon (felony)

Criminal mischief (felony)

Child abuse

Resisting arrest

Obstructing a peace officer/police animal

Deputies responded to that area around 1:30 p.m Tuesday afternoon after several people called 911 to report that a man was attacking drivers with a pipe, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said they arrived and attempted to take Fralick into custody, but he fled and was eventually subdued by a K9 officer.

ACSO detectives determined Fralick stopped several vehicles on 58th Avenue and attacked the drivers with a tire iron, according to a release. He struck at least four vehicles with the tire iron causing broken glass and dents.

One of the vehicles that was damaged was occupied by a 10-year-old child. Six victims were treated by EMS at the scene and one victim was eventually treated at an area hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

The agency also said that Fralick attempted to forcibly remove two drivers from their cars in an attempt to steal their vehicles.

Fralick was treated for injuries he sustained from the K-9 and is currently being held at the Adams County Detention Facility.

