ARAPAHOE, Colo. — Investigators in Arapahoe County arrested a Denver man Monday for luring a child online and attempting to sexually assault her while he is out on bond for the same charges in Jefferson County.

Internet Crimes Against Children investigators say 36-year-old Jason Bruener chatted online with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl on Monday. After sending nude pictures of himself to the girl and asking her for photos, he went to meet her. Instead, he was faced with Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Bruener now faces the charges of internet luring of a child, internet sexual exploitation of a child, criminal attempt sexual assault on a child and violation of bail bond condition in connection to Monday's arrest. All of these charges are felonies.

Bruener was previously arrested in Jefferson County on Oct. 26, 2018, after being charged with internet luring of a child with intent to exploit and attempted sexual assault on a child. He was released on bond on Nov. 26, 2018.

In 2018, investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office made 15 arrests for trying to lure and exploit children via the internet and 15 related to possessing and distributing child pornography.

The sheriff's office urges people to report suspicious activity involving child sexual exploitation to the ACSO at 303.795.4711.

