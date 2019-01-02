DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Denver man has been arrested in connection with numerous crimes, including firing shots at a deputy who attempted to confront him about car break-ins, according to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Manuelito Dewane Vigil, 21, was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Douglas County Detentions Facility on numerous charges, including criminal attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, vehicular eluding, possession of weapons by a previous offender, violation of bail bond conditions, possession of burglary tools and first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Vigil also had a felony warrant out of another jurisdiction, according to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 27, a deputy who was on patrol responded to the area of Freeport Drive in Highlands Ranch on the report of a suspicious vehicle.

The caller said someone in a silver van appeared to be breaking into vehicles in that area. While looking for the vehicle, the deputy spotted a grey van stopped on a nearby residential street.

He drove past the vehicle, and it began to drive away, the news release said. Once the deputy turned around to follow the vehicle, the driver accelerated at a high rate of speed and turned off its headlights, according to the release.

The deputy radioed the location of the vehicle and another deputy responded to the area to assist. As the second deputy was waiting for the suspect vehicle, he spotted it coming towards him at a high rate of speed with the headlights out, the news release said.

Once the suspect vehicle passed him, the deputy attempted to make a U-turn to follow him and heard two distinct gunshots. He attempted to catch up to the vehicle, but the suspect and vehicle could not be located.

The case was turned over to the investigation unit, who responded to the scene and discovered several shell casings. They also determined the suspect was driving a stolen Chrysler Pacifica. Through the assistance of multiple agencies, Vigil was identified as the suspect and taken into custody.

His bond was set at $1 million at an advisement hearing Friday morning.