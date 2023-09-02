Denver man arrested after deadly fist fight at RTD station

Aurora Police arrested Daniel Maxine Tivet, 34, on charges of second-degree murder and robbery.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) arrested a Denver man in connection to a homicide that took place at a light rail station earlier this week, police said in a release.

The suspect, 34-year-old Daniel Maxine Tivet, was arrested Friday, Sept. 1 on charges of second-degree murder and robbery, said APD.

Police said they responded to a call Wednesday night about a potential robbery at RTD's Nine Mile Station, located on 3181 S. Parker Road— this is south of the Dam East/West neighborhood.

A light rail conductor told police there was an unconscious man on the tracks with an open backpack, some of its contents scattered, said APD.

The man had no pulse at the time medical responders arrived, but they were able to resuscitate him and take him to a hospital; however, the man died of his injuries Friday morning, per the release.

The victim's identity has not been confirmed yet.

Police said this became a homicide investigation when the evidence suggested he sustained the fatal injuries in a fist fight with the suspect at the light rail station.

Tivet was found behind a fast food restaurant in Aurora and taken into custody Friday afternoon, police reported.

The investigation for this case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

More 9NEWS crime coverage:

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.