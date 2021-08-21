Man arrested for threatening to blow up propane tanks, police say

The Denver Police bomb squad responded to the scene Saturday morning in the area of West 12th Avenue and Galapago Street.

DENVER — Denver Police said they arrested a man Saturday morning for threatening to blow up propane tanks at an apartment complex.

The situation started about 8:15 a.m. when Denver Police Department (DPD) officers responded to the scene in the area of West 12th Avenue and Galapago Street. That's the Lincoln Park neighborhood, just west of Speer Boulevard and south of West Colfax Avenue.

The man had reportedly been threatening to blow up outdoor propane tanks to hurt other residents in the apartment complex, DPD said. The Denver Police bomb squad also responded to the scene.

The man, whom a DPD spokesperson said was suffering from a mental health crisis, was arrested on suspicion of making threats to injure.

Police did not release the suspect's name.

On Twitter, DPD initially said officers were responding to a report of a suspicious device.

