DENVER — Michael Benitez-Lopez, 36, aka “Mikey” and “Money Mike” of Denver, was found guilty late Friday on one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, one count of cocaine distribution and one count of use of a telephone in furtherance of drug trafficking, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a news release.

Court documents and evidence presented at trial show that from March 2017, through April 1, 2018, Benitez-Lopez received multiple kilograms of cocaine as part of a large-scale drug trafficking organization that was responsible for the importation of more than 200 kilograms of cocaine during the course of the conspiracy, the DOJ said. The defendant then sold multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine to lower-level dealers throughout the Denver metro area.

Benitez-Lopez faces at least 10 years, and up to life in federal prison, the DOJ said.

The trial lasted three days before Chief U.S. District Court Judge Philip A. Brimmer, the DOJ said. The jury deliberated for two hours before reaching a guilty verdict. Benitez-Lopez is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Brimmer Nov. 1.

