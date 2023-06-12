Denver jury finds man guilty in fatal shooting

Warren Simpson, 43, was convicted Friday of second-degree murder in the October 2021 death of Robert Turner.

DENVER — A jury has found Warren Simpson, 43, guilty of second-degree murder in a fatal shooting in October 2021, the Denver District Attorney's Office said on Monday.

After about four hours of deliberation, the jury found Simpson guilty in the death of Robert Turner, 54. Simpson is scheduled to be sentenced July 20 in Denver District Court.

The shooting happened Oct 25, 2021, off Monaco Parkway near the intersection with 36th Avenue. Denver Police responded to a 911 call and found Turner in the alley behind 3683 N. Monaco St. Parkway, the District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Denver Health Medical Center paramedics responded to the scene and determined that Turner had been shot once in the upper chest. Turner was pronounced dead on scene.

Denver Police obtained video surveillance that showed two cars pull into the alley. On the footage, said a male voice can be heard ordering a person to get out of the car, followed by one gunshot. The District Attorney Office said that a second voice can be heard on the video saying, “mama!"

Prosecutors proved that Simpson was the voice on the video ordering Turner to get out of the car and that it was Turner’s voice they heard calling out for mama before he was shot and killed by Simpson.

