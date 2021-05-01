Denver man's guns seized after threat to kill state attorney general, records show

Bryce Shelby plotted to shoot AG Phil Weiser and threatened other public officials and police officers, according to court records.

DENVER — A Denver man's guns were ordered seized last year under Colorado's red flag law after he plotted to kill state Attorney General Phil Weiser and threatened other public officials, according to court records.

Bryce Shelby, 28, self-identified with the Black Panther Party, expressed the desire to join a nationalist paramilitary organization, and posted violent and threatening posts to social media, according to a petition for an extreme risk protection order.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) filed the petition for the protection order with the Denver Probate Court on Nov. 3. The court approved an order on Nov. 12 that required Shelby to surrender his firearms or they would be seized, according to records.

DPD confirmed on Tuesday that they seized the guns.

DPD and the FBI investigated Shelby after they became aware of his social media posts. During the investigation, Shelby told an undercover FBI agent that he planned to shoot Weiser and didn't mind getting "blood on his hands," according to the DPD petition.

He had "scoped out" Weiser's residence by driving past it on more than one occasion, the petition says.

DPD also said Shelby told the undercover FBI agent that he wanted to eliminate Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and the police chiefs for both those cities.

Shelby was observed with two firearms -- an AR-15 style rifle and an SKS/AK style rifle -- that he brought with him in his vehicle and to protests in Denver and Aurora, according to the petition. One of the rifles was described as a "ghost gun" that was built by a friend and has no serial number.

On Nov. 12, the Denver Probate Court ordered Shelby to surrender his guns under the state's red flag law, which allows a judge to temporarily remove a person's firearms if they're a danger to themselves or others.

According to the order, the court found that Shelby posed a significant risk and must turn over his guns to DPD. The order was in effect until Nov. 11, 2021.