Officials identify body found in burned car in Lake County

Richard Randolph was the registered owner of the burned car, officials said. Police were looking for the car after a 74-year-old woman was hit and killed on Nov. 2.

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. — A body found in a burning car in Lake County earlier this month has been positively identified.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the body is that of Richard Randolph, who was the car's registered owner. Deputies said Randolph was 75-years-old when he died.

Randolph lived in Denver, Lake County deputies said.

Deputies believe Randolph took his own life.

The Summit County coroner used dental records to confirm the identity, deputies said.

The 2015 Hyundai Sonata was found burning off of Highway 91 near the turnoff to the Climax Mine and Fremont Pass on Nov. 4.

Law enforcement had been looking for the car for two days after it was involved in a deadly hit-and-run at Leetsdale Drive and Cherry Street in Glendale.

The hit-and-run, which happened on Nov. 2 at about 5:30 p.m., killed a 74-year-old woman while she was walking her dog. Police said the victim and her dog were in the crosswalk when she was hit.

Police had issued a Medina Alert for the Hyundai. The Medina Alert was canceled after the burning car was found.

Medina Alerts were signed into law on March 25, 2014 and went into effect on Dec. 30, 2014. They’re named for Jose Medina, a 21-year-old valet driver who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2011.

Medina Alerts are issued following hit-and-run crashes where someone is seriously hurt or killed. Law enforcement also must have sufficient information about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle, such as a license plate number and the vehicle’s make, style and color.