Police issue arrest warrant for indecent exposure suspect, worry about more victims

DENVER — Denver Police (DPD) issued an arrest warrant for a man who's suspected of being involved in an indecent exposure and enticement of a child incident involving a young girl on June 14.

The arrest warrant names William Morgan, 40, as being involved in the indecent exposure. He's described as being 6-foot-4, with brown eyes and brown hair – DPD said they are worried there may be more victims.

The arrest warrant describes a June 14 incident that occurred around 5:30 p.m. when a young victim was walking home from the Lowry Sports Complex Park located at 8200 E. Sports Blvd. when she was followed by a man in a white Toyota Corolla.

The affidavit goes on to describe the suspect following the girl into an alley way near her home and asking her if she wanted to hang out, telling her she was beautiful – the suspect continued to follow the victim, repeating the same things until she said, 'No,' and ran into her home to tell her parents.

Police said in the affidavit that a detective assigned to the case followed up with the victim's mother on June 15 and learned the victim's mother was able to obtain additional video from a neighbor that captured the encounter between Morgan and her daughter – and still pictures of the suspect's car and Colorado license plate.





The DPD detective on the case reviewed the video that included audio of the incident, the warrant says. Police said the video shows the victim walking through the alley when she stops and looks backwards towards Morgan's car.

The affidavit describes the suspect pulling up to the victim in a "new model white Toyota Corolla Hybrid" and then stopping the car to talk to the girl.

DPD said the detective searched the car's license plate registered to a woman in Lakewood and a report history showed the woman knows Morgan. The detective also located a criminal history for Morgan that included indecent exposure where he was "masturbating a white Toyota Corolla with Colorado tags."

The warrant explains that a detective contacted and spoke with the owner of the 2021 Toyota Corolla that Morgan was driving and she stated that "sometimes Morgan will drop her off at work, then take the vehicle."

The owner of the car said Morgan dropped her off at work that day and took her car, the warrant explains.

The arrest warrant describes an interview with the victim where she describes walking home with some friends, but when they neared the victim's house, her friends left her to head home.

The victim then describes seeing the suspect turn into the alley and when the suspect stopped his car he began talking to her, reads the warrant.

During the police interview, the victim stated that she thought the man was trying to take her, so she continued walking away towards her house and when she entered her home's gate, he drove away quickly, according to the warrant.

DPD said they prepared a photo line up that included Morgan's picture and the young victim picked Morgan's photo as the man who approached her, the warrant says.

Police are worried there may be additional victims and ask any witnesses of the June 14 incident or with additional information on Morgan's whereabouts to call Denver Police.

