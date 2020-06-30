Tips sought in hit-and-run that killed 26-year-old man

CSP said they have no information about the vehicle involved but said it should have damage.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Tips are being sought after a Denver man was struck and killed over the weekend in a hit-and-run crash, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, troopers responded to Devonshire Boulevard just south of Rainbow Drive in Adams County for a report of a man lying on the ground. That's not far from the area of East 88th Avenue and York Street.

The man, later identified as 26-year-old Juan Sorias Ramos, was transported to Denver Health where he was declared dead.

CSP said they believe Ramos was struck by a car while crossing Devonshire Boulevard. They didn't find any evidence at the scene related to any vehicles that might have been involved, however, CSP said the vehicle should have damage to it as a result of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who was in that area between 10:30 p.m. and 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 28 is asked to please contact the Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501 and reference case number 1D201821.

