SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Police in Puerto Rico say they are seeking clues to help solve the killing of a U.S. tourist who was thrown from an SUV and run over twice in the U.S. territory's capital.

The incident occurred before dawn on Feb. 1 in San Juan and involved a man authorities identified as 39-year-old Andrew James Coyle of Denver, Colorado.

RELATED: Denver man dies while on vacation in Dominican Republic

He was disconnected from life support on Sunday.

Police said they are trying to find the Nissan Pathfinder used in the killing, adding that they don't yet have a motive. No one has been arrested.

RELATED: American tourist deaths in Dominican Republic not due to tainted alcohol, FBI says

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS